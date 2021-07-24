Gayle scores with Train Line

Gayle scores with Train LineSaturday, July 24, 2021
West Indies cricketer-turned-dancehall artiste Chris Gayle is hoping to bowl over listeners with his recently released song Train Line and accompanying video.
“Everyone wants to have fun after this lockdown period, plus it's summer, so it's party season, and Train Line is a party song,” said Gayle.
The video was shot on the train line that runs through Milk River in Clarendon. It is packed with dancers as well as Gayle doing the new dance move the Dirt Bounce.
The official video for Train Line can be viewed on Chris Gayle's Vevo channel — Chris Gayle Universe.
“ Dirt Bounce is the hottest move in the street right now, so I had to include Laa Lee and the Dirt Bounce dancers in this project as well. It's all unity in dancehall,” Gayle added.
The cricketer is also happy that his global collaboration, India to Jamaica, with Indian pop artiste Emiway, has racked up more than 36 million views since its April release. This only serves to inspire the sportsman to continue contributing to the dancehall culture with his global influence.
“More music is on the way for sure, and definitely more cricket to be played as well. Right now both music and sports give me joy, so I will continue to balance both,” Gayle shared
