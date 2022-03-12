Gaza Kym is back

Former Gaza Empire member Gaza Kym released a new single titled Bubble Up on March 5. It's her first single in several months.

The singer — who came to national attention in 2009 when she was recruited by Vybz Kartel to appear on his chart-topping single Teenage Pregnancy — is confident that her new single will be well-received.

“There's something special about this song, the lyrics very catchy and the beat has this groove that just makes you want to dance non-stop. I have a very strong feeling that it's going to be a big hit,” she said.

Produced by Sheldon Thaxter for KillaImij Records, the song is among the tracks featured on the Clock Tick rhythm.

Gaza Kym is hard at work on her first EP, which is slated to be released later this year.

“I'm working on an EP for KillaImij Records; so far, we've recorded some great tracks. This project is going to be epic. I'm also recording some singles for Echo One Productions,” said Gaza Kym.

Last year, Kym released songs including Weed Minister (Echo One Productions), Good Morning World, Another Day, Sweet Pain, and Progress Boss.

Among her hit singles are Bills, featuring Lisa Hyper, Amen, Life Time, and I Love You.

