General B calms CSEC students

GENERAL B is advising students sitting this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations to use its postponement to strengthen their preparations.

“In difficult situations, like this COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in education must ensure part of students' preparation include composure and confidence ahead of the CSEC examinations,” General B told the Jamaica Observer.

“Students should work on any grey areas they might have and use the past papers as a guide for part of their revision... Out of every bad situation, there can be some good,” he continued.

The education sector has been in disarray since last year when the novel coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Jamaica. Last week, Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley made a decision to delay the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate by two weeks to June 28, 2021. This is to help teachers and students to be better prepared for the exams.

“In every facet of life, nothing beats preparation,” General B added.

General B, a former member of '90s dancehall collective – Monster Shack Crew, is promoting his latest single Dem Nuh More Than We.

“This song goes for everyone who is willing to work hard and stay at the top... in the winners' enclosure. This song should be an inspiration to students preparing for their final examinations. My advice is step out in style, hold your head high, and prove to the world you are the best,” he said. “I advised my children to think of success whenever they were approaching examinations, and I have seen them going through with great results”.

Dem Nuh More Than We was released on the Outfytt Boss label a month ago. It is available on all digital platforms. An accompanying video is in the pipeline.

General B, given name David Parkes, was raised in the inner-city communities of Seaview Gardens and Waterhouse, both in Kingston. He said music was always his calling.

His first recording, Gal Yuh A Shine, came out in 1989 on the Lego label.

“This was an era in dancehall when the females got the spotlight... most dancehall acts did songs for the females,” he said.

In 1994, he became a member of Monster Shack Crew, which also included Ghost and Roundhead. The trio had a monster hit Never Heard Ah We.

General B had a string of solo hits which included Nicky, Dem Bad Inna New Clothes, and Scream.