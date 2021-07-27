GenX Carnival promises treat

DIRECTORS of Miami-based carnival band, GenX Carnival are looking to incorporate a deeper Caribbean experience for revellers during this year's season.

“I'd say we incorporate the various flavours from the Caribbean, not just Jamaica. This year we have Jessica Campbell as a designer. Jessica is a Jamaican designer who gave us Kalypso [the costume],” Co-Director Tagyei Belinfante told the Jamaica Observer.

Belinfante is among the five Jamaican nationals who assumed leadership of the band in 2019. For 20 years prior, it was headed by Trinidadians.

The other co-directors are Marc Christian, Adrian Jones, Ajene Green and Matthew Waddell.

The 37th Miami Carnival will run from October 9 and 10, for the J'ouvert and road march, respectively.

Belinfante, who is a past student of Meadowbrook High School in Kingston, added that GenX offers a unique experience that sets it apart from other bands.

“I think all the bands in Miami offer a great experience, but we call ours The Gen Xperience. It's the vibe you get when you step into the road march with us. We also offer beautiful costumes and excellent service,” he said.

Although there has been a change in leadership of the band, Belinfante said he and his colleagues have found the perfect strategy to build on its legacy.

“Greg Antoni [founder and former owner] really set the tone of the band; he owned and operated it since 1999. We've basically split the roles that he would do, but expanded on them,” he said.

“My portfolio includes branding and marketing. [I'm] primarily responsible for the look and feel of the band, social media and communication. Matthew Waddell works with brand partnerships and productions. Marc Cristian does operations and logistics — always looking at ways to improve the masquerader experience — and Ajene Green works on brand strategy and internal and external risk,” the co-director explained.

He also said GenX Carnival is anticipating more partnerships with local bands.

“We worked with Xodus our first year out. They were gracious enough to welcome us to Jamaica. We reciprocated that same year when they led a section with us. We look forward to working with them again,” Belinfante added.