Germain sets record straight

CONTRARY to stories being circulated on social media that Buju Banton has gotten back his United States visa and will be performing alongside Koffee on her upcoming tour, his long-time manager Donovan Germain has said this is not so.

“If he had gotten back his visa, you would all know. Did you see Buju, or Buju Banton being advertised? Those are two different people. As far as I know, he has not gotten back his visa,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 'Grammy Kid' Koffee will be touring North America between April 11 and May 27 to promote her forthcoming debut album Gifted. On Thursday, she released a third track from the project titled Pull Up.

Up to yesterday, the official music video had almost 500,000 views on YouTube.

Koffee and Buju have teamed up on a single before — the Pressure remix, which has garnered over 10 million YouTube views.

Buju Banton, whose given name is Mark Myrie, also won the Best Reggae Grammy with Before the Dawn in 2011.

He served an almost decade-long prison sentence in the US for cocaine possession. He was released in 2018.

Legal experts have, however, cited that there is a possibility that he could get the green light into the US, as he's an entertainer, and not seeking a vistor's or immigrant visa. In this instance, they have suggested that he could get an O Visa.

An O visa is a classification of non-immigrant temporary worker visa granted by the United States to an alien “who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who has a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry”.