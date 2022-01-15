Get creative, says Reid

JamaicaN-born, US-based entrepreneur Bevon Reid is urging Jamaicans to see 2022 as a year of opportunity.

“I keep telling my fellow Jamaicans, including entertainers, to seek and create ways to make money for 2022. This COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of entrepreneurs, but in my case, COVID has helped me to grow because of my entrepreneurial skills I obtained working in the hotel business as a bartender,” he said.

“During COVID-19, I began a hookah business which is a form of entertainment, including multi-flavoured cigars and 8 Top Tier Bottle Service. These are the girls which ensure guests are very comfortable at my events.”

The Pennsylvania-based girls numbering eight, include two Jamaicans, are now earning a decent salary. To be employed, they must be 18 years and over.

For 2022, Reid hopes to fully expand his hookah entertainment business which he started in Jamaica.

“I actually started in Carey Park, Trelawny. This was in August 2021. It has been great. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people need to be de-stressed, so my form of entertainment is in demand. A lot of individuals are placing orders for my cigars, while large shops, especially in the tourist area, are ordering large stocks,” he said.

Bevon Reid was born in Carey Park, Trelawny.

He said he knew he had a knack for entertainment-related business when, at age 22, he hosted his birthday bash.

“It was held it at my house and the turnout was a huge success. I later began to host Miss Trelawny Top model competition. This was expanded to include girls outside the parish. The first event was very adventurous as I had to virtually convert a cow pasture into a superb venue which included a well-manicured lawn,” he said.

Reid, who attended Cedric Titus High School, migrated to Pennsylvania in 2001. He, however, is back and forth to Jamaica.