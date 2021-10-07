Chairman of the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), Frankie Campbell, is encouraging persons with an appreciation of the country's music to get involved in the nomination process for national honours.

He said it is the best way for artistes and musicians to gain deserved recognition.

“Over the years, many deserving artistes fall through the cracks as no one nominated them for a national honour/award. Anyone, association or group can nominate a person in any field of endeavour, if they think they meet the criteria and are deserving,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer. “The Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates have over the last 10 years nominated many performers who have been given a national award.”

The annual National Honours and Awards ceremony takes place on October 18 at Kings House. It has drawn strong criticism in recent years, with many people questioning its selection process.

In terms of the entertainment sector, a number of artistes and musicians who have contributed to the evolution of Jamaican music have been bypassed.

Last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced his Administration's plan to “initiate a formal review of the process for the selection of candidates for National Honours and Awards (NHA)”.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, “A broad-based review committee is to be announced shortly, which will be responsible for recommending changes. It will comprise representatives from State, government, Opposition, and civil society.”

This committee will conduct its review over eight months and report its findings to the Cabinet.

Campbell believes entertainment has never been properly served when it comes to national awards, because the selection committees know little about its achievers and their accomplishments.

“The music industry has never had a central or main committee to lobby on behalf of players in the business. The Government would not necessarily have the intimate knowledge of each performer/player to make a list that would please the industry and not cause dissatisfaction within the ranks,” he explained. “On the international scene, the estate/families of great musicians who have passed are the ones that largely keep their names alive.”

This year, guitarist Ernie Ranglin and bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett of The Wailers are among the recipients of national honours. Ranglin has been conferred will the Order of Jamaica, while Barrett will be conferred with the Order of Distinction.