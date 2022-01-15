Get the jab, says Chivea

Singjay Chivea Brown is supporting the prime minister's call for Jamaicans to be fully vaccinated, if we're to move forward.

“I am imploring Jamaicans to go out, be vaccinated in light of the prime minister's decision that there will be no more lockdowns. Last year, our health system was tested and we failed in many areas. Hospital beds had to be prioritised because of the growing numbers of COVID patients; oxygen supplies were running low. Health workers complained of being overworked, while thousands of vaccine had to be dumped amid fears and controversy surrounding the real purpose of the vaccines,” said Brown.

The singjay is urging every well-thinking Jamaican not to get caught up with what he describes as “social media folly.”

“Please, don't join the detractors. Do everything you can to protect yourself and family members around. Continue to wear your mask, sanitise and practise social distancing,” said Brown.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a press conference recently declared that there will be no more lockdowns even as the country records high increase in COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate.

Chivea Brown is promoting Massah, produced by Rash Riddim Promotions and released February 2021.

“Although I was thinking about a female when I was writing the song, I later found out it can be related to a number of true-to-life experiences. Some people is willing to take on situations which they are unable to manage, so it is best that they leave it to those who are more capable to do the job,” said Brown.

Brown, a graduate of Ewarton Seconday School, grew up in the communities of Ewarton and Linstead in St Catherine.

“I was surrounded by music. I used to sneak out of my house to nearby dance sessions. This was to empty bottles patrons had left behind. These were sold and the money used to help out financially as my mother was engaged in hustling on the streets. I was quickly known by most of the sound system selectors who gave me the opportunity to deejay,” he said.

Brown's passion for music led him being a member of quartet SR Crew.

His first recording titled, Help, produced by Rash Promotions and released in 2012. Since then, Brown has recorded some 50 songs. These include Back It Up, a collab with Macka Diamond, Bubble ft Dwayno, Pon Di Side, and Trust.