Ghost mourns loss of mother

DANCEHALL singer Ghost is mourning the loss of his mother, Joan Smith, who died in Altanta, Georgia, on May 25, 2021 of heart-related complications. She was 65.

Ghost describes his mother as a hard-working single mother.

“She loved us very much but dealt with us using tough love. Raising so many boys and my sisters alone, she wanted the best for us. I understand, cause she was doing it alone,” he said through a release.

“She worked very hard to take care of us and would hustle downtown. When she eventually went to America, she became a nurse and started taking care of people in and out of the hospital. She will be deeply missed by the family, friends and the communities that the she lived in,” he continued.

Ghost's given name is Carlton Hylton. He got his break in the late 1980s as part of the duo Ghost and Culture and is best known as a member of the Monster Shack Crew, which also comprised Round Head and General B.

Ghost's large catalogue of hits include So Strong, Do You Believe, If Walls Could Talk, Number Two, East Side and Love You.

His mother is survived by six sons, two daughters, 45 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.