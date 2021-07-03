Gianni does it for the love

With an EP in the making, singjay Gianni is looking for pre-release leverage with No Love , its first single, which was released in late May. He co-produced the song with Denzil “Famous” Williams.

While it has a good-time beat, Gianni said on No Love he encourages the down-and-out to be resilient.

“The message that I am sending is a very positive one. I am showing that regardless of the hardships that you may experience or face throughout life, it should make you go harder to achieve success,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It should not make you bitter and build hate towards anyone.”

No Love is Gianni's (real name Jevaughn Sutton) first song for 2021. On it, he collaborates with Williams, a Jamaican based in Stockholm, Sweden, who owns the Soundbank Music company.

They are currently recording songs for Level 7, the east Kingston-raised artiste's first EP, which is expected to be released late this year.

Gianni's biggest achievements so far has been collaborating on songs with Big Zeeks, Clue and Dutchaveli on the songs, No Rose and Weh yuh Feel Like. Those singles were done four years ago in the United Kingdom where Gianni has lived.

“I would say in some ways they helped me to gain a UK audience where I was booked for multiple shows at the O2 Arena in London and opened a few doors leading to more collaborations,” he said.

— Howard Campbell