Ginjah's got soul

Ginjah's got soulMonday, May 17, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Contemporary dancehall/reggae albums or EPs usually have a similar formula — multiple collaborations, recycled rhythms and covers. Ginjah was determined not to go that route on his sixth album.
Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man is the title of the 15-song set which is released today by Natures Way Entertainment, an independent label in South Florida. It is the artiste's sixth album and one he hopes will finally place him among the heavyweights.
According to the 42-year-old singer/songwriter, “Everyone should take a listen. It's the album every authentic reggae lover should have.”
'The Reggae Soul Man' drops one year after Survival, Ginjah's previous album. It was shortly after that set came out he met Garfield Cowan, head of Natures Way Entertainment, and they agreed to work on a comprehensive project.
This is the third artiste album for the label which has released several 'riddim' compilations over the years, including the successful Sweet Personality. This time around, Cowan took a different direction, one that projected Ginjah's artistic prowess.
“There are no collaborations or anything like that. This is a studio album. Straight!” he said.
One song, Pressures of Life, has been released to date from Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man. Procastinate is expected to be the follow-up.
The purists long for a return of the classic reggae album. Some point to 1995s 'Til Shiloh by Buju Banton as the last Jamaican set deserving such a tag; Halfwaytree by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, released six years later, also packs that quality.
When 'Til Shiloh came out, Hanover-born Valentine Nakrumah Fraser (Ginjah's real name) was a budding artiste living in Central Village, Spanish Town. His recording career took flight at the time of Halfwaytree's release, when he was part of Beres Hammond's Harmony House label.
The past 15 years has seen Ginjah cut a series of well-received songs including Never Lost my Way, Guilty Conscience, Prayer, Sweet Killer and Music Alone. He admits he has been knocking at the door for some time; Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man may be the album that takes him over the top.
“It's very important for a singer/songwriter to be recognised for his or her hard work and dedication, so it would be rewarding for the world to finally accept my music the way I visioned it,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy