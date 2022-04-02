Ginjah's on the rise

Reggae singer Ginjah is currently working on his sixth studio album, Rise It , slated to be released in summer.

“We began working on this project about two months ago and everything has been progressing smoothly. We've recorded most of the tracks already, we only have five more songs to go,” said Ginjah.

“I want the fans to know that this album is going to be a masterpiece. They should expect nothing less, because I am recording some beautiful songs for this project. These songs are soulful and inspirational I am creating this album to lift the people's minds to a higher level,” he continued.

Ginjah is working closely with reggae music distribution giant Tads Records to produce the 12-track album.

The first single from the album, These Arms, was released by Tads Records in February.

Ginjah is also enjoying attention with other singles such as Don't Let Go, Soulman, Nah Work, and Joy Train.

Ginjah's previous studio albums are: Never Lost My Way (2010); Urge To Love (2014); Roots (2017); Survival (2020); and, Reggaesoulman (2021).

Ginjah, a former member of Beres Hammond's Harmony House Camp, is known for songs including Never Lost My Way, Music Alone, Sweet Killer, and One Chance featuring I-Octane.