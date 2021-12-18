GO Down Deh — a song by Jamaican acts Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy — has made it on US President Barack Obama's Favourite Music of 2021.

Obama, 44th president of the US, released his annual list comprising 27 songs on all social media platforms yesterday.

“I've always enjoyed listening to a wide range of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artiste or song to add to your own playlist,” Obama wrote.

Released April 30 via VP Records, Go Down Deh is produced by Grammy Award nominee Costi Ionita and Shaggy, and written by Spice, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Ionita, and Shane Hoosong. It is the lead single on Spice's debut album 10, which is among six acts vying for the Reggae Grammy Award.

Spice said she was pleased with the acknowledgement.

“Just when I thought my year couldn't end any better, Mr President @barackobama announced that he has been listening to my song,” Spice wrote on Instagram.

At the song's release in April, Spice said it was a privilege working with the two international acts.

“Working with Sean and Shaggy is one of the biggest milestones of my career! They are both international giants in our genre. I'm honoured to have created such a historic moment by being one of the first artistes to have them collaborate on a track together,” she said.

Other songs on Obama's list included The Only Heartbreaker by Mitski, I Don't Live Here Anymore by The War On Drugs ft Lucius, and Nobody by Nas ft Lauryn Hill.

This is not the first time Jamaican acts have popped up on the US president's list.

Koffee's Toast was featured on his 2019 year-end playlist. She also appeared on his 2020 year-end list with Repeat, a collab with J Hus.

Obama's 2020 summer playlist had Bob Marley and the Wailers' Could You Be Loved; John Legend's Don't Walk Away which features Koffee; and Twist & Turn by Popcaan, Drake and PartyNextDoor.

