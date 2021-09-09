Golden boy Skip Marley

Slow Down, the chart-topping song by Skip Marley featuring H E R, is certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of exceeding than 500,000. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Slow Down is featured on Skip Marley's August 2020 EP Higher Place and did well on several Billboard charts last year.

On the Adult R&B Airplay chart, Slow Down spent multiple weeks at number one, while on the Rhythmic Airplay chart it peaked at number 14. On the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Slow Down hit number 23, while peaking at number six on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. It reached number nine on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

The Marley name has been associated with gold and platinum certifications over the years. And Skip Marley said he was elated to be part of the exclusive club.

“I'm always proud of my family's accomplishments, but we share the music and message with the people, so that is not something we really view as exclusive,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The expectation was on ourselves to create a great song and do the work necessary to support it. We're just grateful that the audience has felt a connection to Slow Down,” he continued.

Skip Marley's mother is Cedella Marley, who was a member of the gold- and platinum-selling group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. She said she is proud of her son's accomplishment.

“I'm one proud Mama Lion! Skip might be following certain footsteps, but he is continually blazing his own trail,” Cedella Marley told the Jamaica Observer.

Slow Down received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song as well as nominations in the Soul Train Music Awards for Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

The EP Higher Place peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

In addition to Slow Down with H E R, Higher Place contains the title track featuring Bob Marley, Make Me Feel featuring American rapper Rick Ross and Ari Lennox, and No Love which samples Wu-Tang Clan's Tearz.

My World, Faith, No Love, and That's Not True featuring Damian “Jr Gong” Marley complete the tracklisting.

“I'm thankful that the EP reached these levels over the past year. The vinyl record release is a collector's item to show that gratitude to the DJs and fans who supported from the start. The one thing you can't slow down is time, so it is important to acknowledge the milestones along the way,” said Skip Marley.

In commemoration of Higher Place's first anniversary, Tuff Gong/Island Records will on Friday, September 10, release a special one-year anniversary expanded limited edition vinyl of the album.

“We're lining up some new music to release this fall. It will be positive and uplifting, which is very needed in this time. People get ready,” Skip Marley added.