Gong Royal calls for endorsements

Emerging dancehall act Gong Royal is calling for international brands to provide endorsement deals to artistes who bring more awareness of their products, after the release of his single Clarks and Travel Fox.

“They most definitely should, especially when it comes to dancehall culture. Our music helps influence what goes into the streets. If the song is hot and popular enough, at least five out of 10 people will buy. This young man in our community had a pair of Travel Fox [shoes] that his brother sent from overseas. He didn't wear it one time. Hated it — until he heard the song buzzing everywhere. He told me the song Clarks and Travel Fox made him start liking the shoes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Clarks and Travel Fox was produced by Gravity Ent and released on June 15. The official music video, directed by Ice Jace Film Factory, premiered on July 2.

Dancehall artistes such as Vybz Kartel and Jahvillani have both released tracks about Clarks shoes in previous years. The British shoe company has also shown its appreciation for the Jamaican culture by this year releasing three styles with the colours of the Jamaican flag.

The styles are: the limited edition Desert Boot, renamed Desert Jamaica, which sees the striking green and gold stitching accentuating the classic black suede upper. This shoe also features the legendary Trek Man, known in local circles as the Bank Robber, in silhouette. The boot is finished with a custom fob, ankle loop and footbed in a design inspired by the Jamaican flag. The second shoe is a Desert Boot which comes in a bold yellow.

Meanwhile, Travel Fox originated in Italy in 1985 and has since gained popularity in the United States.

Meanwhile, Gong Royal (given name Keegan King) says he was not inspired by Kartel or Jahvillani, but rather his love for these brands.

Since its release, he has been met with positive feedback.

“I can't complain with the love I'm receiving... Don't get me wrong, there's a lot of room for growth and improvement, and me and my team welcome the challenges ahead,” the St Mary native told the Observer.

In the game for almost 10 years, Gong Royal's other tracks include Tired, This Is So Wrong, Party Like Never Before and Nuff Ah Dem.

The artiste has more music in store.

“I have a new song titled Money Pon Mi Mind featuring Hot Frass and also another single titled Lifestyle, plus much more. I won't say too much now so let's leave the surprises for later,” he said.