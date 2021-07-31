Good Girlz create a stir

Music insiders are raving about the recently released Good Girlz Gone Bad EP, featuring an all-female cast of dancehall stars — Tifa, Shaneil Muir, Raybekah and Ikaya.

Dancehall starlet Tifa brings her hardcore delivery and her uncanny ability to craft great hooks to the fore with the hard-hitting Karma. Newcomer Raybekah, a Nigerian dancehall artiste, who scored with the hit song Uncensored in late 2020, sounds a warning with a spunky Bad Attitude.

Singjay Shaneil Muir is a poignant, powerful storyteller, and her rousing voice flow elevates the production with her brilliantly sung Insecurity, while Ikaya calls out selfish, sexually dysfunctional males with Action Packed, a scathing critique on males who fail to please the women in their lives emotionally and otherwise.

Released on Friday, July 23, Good Girlz Gone Bad is on the OurHouse Muzik label

“The concept was to explore the unity of female dancehall artistes, and to test their creativity. We came up with the theme as a means of understanding what influences infidelity in our society. All the artistes were instructed to tell their individual stories. What was interesting was that we named all four tracks before we heard a word in any of them. So high praises to each artiste, they all delivered on the concept brilliantly,” Keisha Nelson, a representative of OurHouse Muzik, said.

Visuals for each of the songs was released over a week ago with the exception of Shaneil Muir's Insecurity which will be released later.

“We are really pleased with the early feedback to the songs and how the artistes executed the project,” Nelson said.

Ourhouse Muzik was created in 1998 by Paul “Zico” Nelson, in Jamaica. A year later, he relocated to the United Kingdom, and added the events component, so the firm became Ourhouse Muzik and Events media. Ourhouse specialises in bringing new talent to the fore and has been heavily involved in planning, hosting and organising countless concerts and shows across the globe, as well as the One Voice celebrities football game.