Goody Plum sends strong message

Former dancer-cum-deejay Goody Plum is encouraging females to be faithful to their partners and “not play the field”, as this could turn deadly given current trends.

“Let's face it. We have our bills to pay — rent, water, light, hair, and nails. We love nice foods and to fill up our trolleys. However, due to economic pressures, many women are forced to find ways to earn more money so they keep multiple men in their lives. So it's more than Dick and Harry; it's also Tom and Thomas. Some men don't easily walk away whenever another man is standing in their way. They become vicious and reign terror,” Goody Plum told the Jamaica Observer.

According to a 2018 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime study on gender-related killing of women and girls, 90 per cent of intimate partner victims were women.

Being aware of this fact, Goody Plum is currently promoting the song One Man, co-produced by Outfytt Records/ IWAAD Music. Released June 21, it is on the Space Dem rhythm.

A former member of Dance Xpressionz, Goody Plum's given name is Stacy-Ann Facey.

She was born in Duhaney Park, Kingston, and began dancing at nine years old. She attended Holy Childhood High, then Excelsior Community College (Exed) earning an associate degree in performing arts.

She joined Dance Xpressionz in 2002, while at Exed, as founding member. This led to her performing in several countries (with the troupe), including Russia, China, Columbia, US, and the Caribbean.

She flirted with acting as Goody on the YouTube series, The Bartender.

Goody Plum got her break in the music industry last year with Tun Up.

“I was really surprised by the response. Lots of congrats and several producers wanted me be on their label,” she said.

Her other songs include Too Independent, No Free Touch, and Rapid Burst.