WHO WILL TAKE THE GOSPEL STAR FINAL?

FIVE finalists will be vying for top honours in this year's Jamaica Gospel Star Competition set for tomorrow at 6:00 pm.

The event will be televised on CVM TV, as well as the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) website – www.jcdc.gov.jm, and its Facebook page – Jamaica Cultural Development Commission and YouTube - JCDC Jamaica1 pages.

“Jamaicans both at home and abroad have tuned in each week to watch our phenomenal finalists lift their voices in praise while covering various gospel genres, and each week the feedback from our at-home audiences have been just as uplifting and memorable as the performances themselves,” Orville Hill, chairman of the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Now that we are at our fourth and final show and down to our top-five finalists, the excitement for Sunday's grand final is at a fever pitch! Each of the formidable five finalists is a gospel powerhouse onto their own, so there is no clear cut winner going into the grand final; we join the nation in waiting with baited breath to see who Jamaica's very first gospel star will be,” Hill continued.

The top-five finalists are: Ornela (Unleashing Purpose Ministries); Daynea Deacon Jones (The New Testament Assembly); Erica Lumsden (Clermont SDA); Malika James (Wesleyan Holiness Church); and, Daron Mitchell (Family, Word and Worship).

“Not only have our finalists received immeasurable exposure from the competition as they step into their own as gospel artistes, but they also received training in both vocal talent and stage presence, which has been instrumental in producing the world-class performances that our viewers loyally tune into each week. Plus the ultimate Gospel Star will also receive a million dollars in cash and a produced musical single and accompanying music video to help them launch their careers,” said Hill.

The live grand final, the final episode in the four-part television series, will see the formidable five finalists each perform two songs: first, a duet with their favourite Jamaican gospel artiste; and, then a repeat performance of their personal favourite performance of this season.

The duets will feature performances with renowned gospel artistes Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Alicia Taylor, and Jai Kingston.

The new Jamaica Gospel Star Competition television series focuses on unearthing vocally talented and high-performance aspiring artistes, while giving them a shot at becoming Jamaica's first Gospel Star. The competition is a rebrand of the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, however, unlike its predecessor, which focused on its finalists performing and building momentum for their original song, the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition will see contestants performing cover songs in a weekly televised performance/elimination show, featuring performance themes like: reggae/dancehall gospel, traditional/throwback gospel.