Gospel Touchdown unearthing new talent

WINNERS in the 2021 staging of Gospel Touchdown singing competition (The Social Media Edition) were announced on September 5.

After 10 weeks of competition, Tamarra Marrett took first place, while Tori-Ann King and Udrick Tingle were second and third, respectively.

Ragjhon Brown is the conceptualiser and executive producer of Gospel Touchdown.

“The overall objective of the competition is to bring awareness to the best in the gospel industry, to unearth new talent and to preserve the legacy of gospel in our culture,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

He added, “We started the competition on July 18 with 10 contestants. It was streamed on our social media platforms as well as our YouTube channel, where viewers would vote and celebrity judges would save one of the two contestants who received the lowest votes each week.”

This was the second staging of Gospel Touchdown. Brown is hoping to take it to television screens in the future.

“The celebrity judges were minister and singer Judith Gayle, and singers Jodi-Ann Pantry and Orale Johnson. They were tasked to guide the contestants musically. The contestants were judged based on diction, stage presence, originality in presentation and rhythmic accuracy,” Brown shared.

The first-place winner was awarded $100,000; second place $50,000; and third place $25,000 and a gift certificate from Enigma clothing store.