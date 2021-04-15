Gouldburn calls on men to stop abusing females

PRODUCER Dave “Bad Bull Boss” Gouldburn is bashing men who physically and verbally abuse women. He believes differences can be solved amicably and civil.

“Some men keep beating their chests about being a gyaliss (womaniser) and they don't even know how to treat women... Some men see women as sex objects and more so believe they own women. So, when she decides to leave, they feel that no other man must have her, so they want to take her life. Herein lies the problem,” Gouldburn told the Jamaica Observer.

Recently, the gruesome murder of several females, including Khanice Jackson and Clarendon educator Nattallie Dawkins dominated the news cycle.

Jackson, 20, was allegedly killed by a 50-year-old mechanic who offered her a lift in Portmore, St Catherine.

Dawkins's body was found dumped in a shallow grave in Clarendon. The educator's motor vehicle was found in Bellas Gate, St Catherine on Saturday, April 3, after two men attempted to sell it. The men engaged police in a shootout and one was killed. Two men have subsequently been arrested in connection with her death.

“Men need to stop killing and abusing women,” he said.

Gouldburn is currently promoting his the Mango Juice rhythm which was released in January 2021. The 12-song set features acts including Sizzla Kolonji ( Push Out), B-Trish ( Starlife), Mr Lexx ( Bad Gal), and Wayne Wonder ( Dem Nuh Bad).

As an artiste, he released his first single, Laid Back ,featuring Spragga Benz in 1999.

In 2006, he won the prestigious Tastee Talent Contest.

“I took along my six-year-old daughter Baby Trish and we shell down the place with an orginal song titled Rain A Fall,” said Gouldburn, whose Bad Bull Recording Studio is located on Georges Lane in downtown Kingston.

His other productions include Terry Ganzie ( Inna di City), Danny English ( Crank Up), and Carl Dawkins ( Do Ray Me)”.

He is also working on another project, Baby Father rhythm, expected to drop this summer.