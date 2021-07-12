Grace J'can Jerk Fest returns

AFTER a one-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions, Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (South Florida edition) returns on November 14 at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. This year marks the event's 20th anniversary.

Eddy Edwards, chief executive officer of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc — event organisers, said discussions are under way about this year's entertainment package.

“We are currently having talks with a few entertainers to explore the possibility of them appearing as we would like to do something special for our 20th anniversary, but I am not at liberty to mention any names as yet,” Edwards told the Jamaica Observer.

Over the years, the entertainment package has included Christopher Martin, Shaggy, Third World, Inner Circle, Sizzla, Yellow Man, Ken Booth, Freddie McGregor, John Holt, Etana, Nadine Sutherland, Marcia Griffiths, and Alison Hinds.

According to the CEO, the festival has grown in numbers.

“The festival has grown from initial attendance of 4,000 patrons and seven vendors to becoming the premier caribbean food and music event while attracting a diverse multi-cultural audience of more than 15,000 strong. We have been able to develop the event into a major calendar event while setting standards which is now duplicated all over the world,” said Edwards.

He said patrons attending this year's staging will be in for a treat.

“Expect the unexpected. We are working with our main sponsors and planning on delivering an awesome experience for our guests this year. We want to offer a special treat for our 20th anniversary, so the celebration will begin will several pre-event activities, memorable moments on festival day with lots of surprises throughout the day from a number of sponsors and other participating companies.”

“To celebrate 20 years is an achievement, and we will be pulling out all the stops to make this year very special, especially as we emerge from the pandemic and get back to normal. We will be adding new features to improve the customers' experience and we will be taking the entertainment over the top to truly celebrate our 20th anniversary with our patrons,” Edwards continued.

Other entertainment treats at the festival, include the Publix Culinary Pavilion, where chefs create tasty dishes and compete for bragging rights, Grace Sampling Stations, as well as the Western Union Cultural Stage presentations.