Grace jerk fest in Florida postponed

Grace jerk fest in Florida postponedSaturday, September 04, 2021
|
After careful consideration in relation to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the management team of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Florida has decided to postpone the 2021 event. The festival will be rescheduled for a date in 2022.
“The health and safety of the community is our top priority,” stated Abdul Muhsin, chairman of the festival's board of directors.
“Current conditions are not conducive for us to deliver a safe and pleasant patron experience that meets our quality standards with confidence. As a good corporate citizen, we could not, in fair conscience, stage the event and place the health of our patrons, staff, and sponsors at risk,” he continued.
The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is always a “must-attend” event, attracting a diverse audience of influencers, visitors, and South Floridians, who flock to the event every year to enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies, along with a mix of traditional and contemporary entertainment. Merging food, music, and entertainment for the ultimate Caribbean cultural experience, the festival is recognised as the top Caribbean festival in the USA.
