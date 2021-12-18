Graham, Edwards using Logic

PRODUCER duo Andre Graham and Junior “Chillum” Edwards believe they've found success once again with their latest project — The Logic Riddim.

“The uniqueness of our rhythms comes from the calmness, which also gives the ability to write any musical story,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer.

The two founded Pandemic Records last year. Their latest project was released on December 10 and features 12 tracks with artistes like Sizzla Kalonji, Munga Honorable, Fantan Mojah, Sky Star, and Ras Kronik.

They have high expectations for the rhythm.

“For this project and any project released by this record label, our hopes remain the same; we strive to produce songs that we hope would reach islandwide and, most importantly, on the international stage as well as Billboard songs,” Graham added.

He further stated that music has always been his calling, and has stuck to one career path all his life.

“Music has been in my blood from day one. I myself was an artiste at one point in my life when I used to live in Jamaica and have a lot of musicians in my family as well so it was just natural for me to venture off into production to help young artistes get the opportunity they deserve,” he said.

For Chillum, his balance between producing and being an artiste himself started off in 2009, then was on pause until he migrated to the United States. Now doing music on a more serious level, he previously collaborated with Ras Kronik, who is also his brother, on the label's first single World Prayer which was released in April.

“Music has been a part of my life ever since so it's natural to use music to send the message across the world,” he told the Observer.