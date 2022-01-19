Grammys shift to April 3

THE Recording Academy has announced that the 64th edition of the Grammys will take place on April 3, instead of the original January 31 date. This year's staging will also be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time.

The revelation was made on their official Instagram page yesterday afternoon.

“I'm so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:00 pm, live ET/5:00-8:30 pm, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount,” the statement read in part.

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah will be the evening's master of ceremonies.

The statement also said that details about the preceding events such as the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, Musicares' Person of the Year and the pre-Grammy gala will follow subsequently.

On January 5, the academy announced a postponement of entertainment's biggest night due to the threat of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fullwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked towards this solution,” the statement, signed by the Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr concluded.

Six acts are vying for the Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category: dancehall deejay Spice, for her 10; Sean Paul for Live N Livin; Etana for Pajoma; Jesse Royal for Royal; Gramps Morgan for Positive Vibration, and American band Soja for Beauty in the Silence.