Great Boss set to score

Deejay Great Boss has been pursuing music professionally for the past five years. He believes his latest single, Discuss Mi , can become that breakthrough hit he needs.

The song, produced by Fanbrown Records, is set for release today via RhythmZZ Digital Distribution.

Great Boss, who is based in Portmore, St Catherine, says a series of events in his life inspired Discuss Mi.

“The song came about mostly from my own experience, but also the experiences of others throughout different sections of the song. A number of things happened to me and they affected me emotionally,” Great Boss explained.

Formerly known as Don Naro, Great Boss got his first taste of the music when during his childhood years he began performing at concerts and events at church and within his community.

He spoke about working on Discuss Mi: “Putting the production together has been a good learning experience. The beat is also amazing and it also helped a great deal in working on the song which I believe is a sure hit,” said Great Boss.

Asked what he brings to the table musically, he said “I bring a message like the messenger. I bring a new flair that is different from the average and fresh crisp style above the regular level.”

He added, “The journey has been great and fulfilling. Just by just doing what I love is a victory for me. All the major radio stations and the biggest sounds and selectors in Jamaica are playing my music right now. So every day, in every way, I keep growing and advancing towards my dream of becoming a household name.”

— Kevin Jackson