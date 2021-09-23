Great start for Top Performa

MORE then 1,000 submissions have been received for Magnum's Top Performa since the dancehall brand's announcement of the competition earlier this month.

It surpassed its target of 300 entries, with an average of 70 submissions daily. MagnumHub.tv, the brand's website, has also seen an increase in numbers with a record of just over 2,500 page visits.

Kamal Powell, Magnum's regional marketing manager, is happy with the influx of entries.

“I'm happy to see that our numbers are doing so well. We have surpassed our target and I just want to thank the participants for their entries. And rest assured that we will be going through all the entries, we see the talent and I can't wait for the competition to go live because what we are seeing is very promising,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Top Performa is a lyrical contest set to give 12 emerging artistes a platform to showcase their lyrical prowess. The competition is spearheaded by the Magnum team and endorsed by artiste manager and businessman, Romeich Major.

In a recent interview, Major shared that he is happy to be a part Top Performa project and he anticipates the talent that is it come.

“Well you know me, I'm all about Jamaica. I'm all about the culture and so I'm very excited about Magnum's latest project, Top Performa, and I'm happy to be a part of it. It gives me great hope to see a corporate company stepping up to the challenge and offering their platform to the many talented youths out there, so big up Magnum, I appreciate the effort,” he said.

Top Performa's approval came from personalities including Ding Dong, Kurry Stain, and Chinny Unique.

Top Performa is a pre-recorded show, which will be hosted by dancehall personality Bishop Escobar and aired exclusively on Magnumhub.tv. The winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich Major. Second place will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Major, while the runners-up will receive $100,000 each.

Interested candidates were invited to submit their entries to Magnumhub.tv by downloading the Top Performa rhythm and uploading their entry to the portal. Entries closed yesterday.