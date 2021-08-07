Great vibes at Toco Loco fete

AFTER months of lockdown, soca lovers were 'set free' at Toco Loco Cooler Fete held at Police Officers' Club in St Andrew last Saturday.

Patrons came out as early as 11:00 am for the event scheduled to start at noon. Nothing could dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic soca-loving patrons, who were thrilled to party outside again.

Brush1 Chromatic and DJ Enzo kept the vibes going with a slew of soca songs, including Rolly Polly and Mr Fete. Soca hits such as Mr Killa's Run Wid It, Skinny Fabulous' Behaving The Worst and Fadda Fox's Ducking were also a huge hit with the patrons.

Sanjay Blake, promoter of the event, was elated to be given the opportunity to host event once again.

“It felt great to be outside again. This staging was, in fact, a joy. Just before the first case in 2020, we were planning our third staging for March and with just a week to go we had to cancel the event,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

University of Technology student Kereem Ballantine was overjoyed to be able to take a break from her studies.

“It's amazing! I haven't been outside since year. Trust me, it was long overdue! School has been stressful and it's good to have some form of relief every now and then,” she said

According to the promoter, he was delighted with the turnout.

“We were more than pleased about the turnout. Even at 5:00 pm, there were still a few patrons making their way inside the venue,” he said.

The curfew starts at 8:00 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and ends at 5:00 pm the following day.

Blake said he and his team ensured that all COVID-19 measures were observed.

“Firstly, we had our 'no mask, no entry' policy. We also did temperature checks and provided masks for anyone who might have forgotten their mask. Also, no one was allowed with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher. We had the DJs frequently announcing: 'If you're not drinking, please keep your mask on and stay in your crew'. Furthermore, Jacden Group of Companies came in and did janitorial services as well as frequently sanitised heavily-used areas by patrons,” he said.