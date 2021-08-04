Grey’s Gyalis enters multiple Billboard charts

Bronx-based singer Capella Grey, whose parents are Jamaicans, has made his way onto the Billboard charts with the catchy hit Gyalis .

Gyalis debuts at number 39 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay Top 40 and number 43 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. On the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, it moves from 50 to 48 in its second week.

Capella Grey, whose real name is Curtis Anthony Jackson, is 26 years old. He recently signed with Capitol Records.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers spend a total of 82 weeks at the number one spot, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is three, Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is four, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution rises from nine to five.

Stick Figure has World on Fire and Set in Stone at six and seven, respectively, while Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at eight.

In the Moment by Rebelution inches up to nine, and UB40's Labour of Love is back at 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae chart, which is only available by subscription to MRC Data, Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna LBC by Sublime is back on top.

New at two is Ska Goes Emo Vol. 1 by Skatune Network. The 14-track set was released in April 2020 by Intuitive Records.

In the Moment by Rebelution inches up to three, The Trojan Story is steady at four, while Look for The Good by Jason Mraz makes upward moves to five.

Riddimentary Selection by Walshy Fire is six, while new at seven is Electric Beach by Naughty Don. The seven-track EP was released July 23 via LAW Records.

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan's third solo album, debuts at eight. The 15-track set has collaborations with India.Arie, his son Jemere and father Denroy, as well as Lybran (Rum Boss). It was released July 23 via Halo Entertainment.

Live in Coventry 1979 by Selecter falls from one to nine, while U-Roy's Solid Gold backtracks to 10.

On regional charts, Two Makes One by Novel-T tops the South Florida Reggae chart, while Hallelujah by Sanchez takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (New York) chart.