Gun cities and music cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a summit with a group of drill rappers on the night of February 15 after declaring war on the music. He back-pedaled, saying he doesn't actually want to ban their music, days after he all but blamed the vibrant Brooklyn-bred hip hop music scene for the recent shooting deaths of two young New York rappers. He made strong suggestions that drill videos be pulled from the internet.

With a change of heart, he now says he wants to work with the artistes and find solutions to the violence in New York's toughest neighbourhoods.

The influence of drill which started in Chicago has gone mainstream, influencing acts such as Cardi B, Fivio Foreign, Drake, Travis Scott, and even Kanye West. There are now groups in various parts of the world who have their own versions of drill music.

November 6 last year marked a year since the death of Chicago drill rapper King Von, who was gunned down outside a nightclub.

King Von was one of 16 rappers who died in separate violence incidents in 2020.

Reports are that he and his crew were involved in an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo's crew in Atlanta, Georgia. The dispute turned into gunfire, which resulted in the Welcome To O Block artiste being shot multiple times.

Two of the most widely known deaths in hip hop's history have been that of Tupac and Notorious BIG who died in 1996 and 1997, respectively. Since then, their legacies have been immortalised through music and influence that transcend industries, generations and nations.

Some of their songs are even more popular now than they were in the 90s to the benefit of multi-billion-dollar record companies who own the music masters.

Soon after Tupac and Biggie died; there were concerted efforts to stem the street violence in the music and encourage artistes to become better leaders.

The 2002 Hip Hop Summit had speakers Minister Louis Farrakhan, Russell Simmonds, Suge Knight, and Steve Harvey encouraging new artistes to become leaders.

At the summit Minister Farrakhan said, “You young people, become street leaders among yourselves then spread it to the adult population. You are the leaders, go on and lead.”

One street gang member-turned artiste, who was leading a different path when he was gunned down, is Ermias Asghedom aka Nipsey Hussle. He met a tragic death outside his clothing shop in Los Angeles. The second-generation Eritrean-American's rise to fame was accompanied by a message of independence, consciousness and unity.

Drake described him as “a man of respect and a don”, while Rihanna wrote on Twitter: “This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!”

Hip hop has taken shape in many forms and languages across the world but the culture of violence in the music remains. There is now Irish, Norwegian and Swedish drill music which is experiencing its share of deadly street violence.

Nineteen-year-old Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg, popularly known as Einar, was Sweden's most streamed artist on Spotify in 2019. He released three chart-topping albums, winning several Swedish Grammys and other music awards.

He was shot multiple times outside an apartment building in the southern Stockholm suburb of Hammarby Sjöstad.

Five artistes from Trinidad and Tobago were killed under violent circumstances last year including Chucky Blanco, who was fatally shot during a confrontation with police in that country. The 18-year-old was known for songs like KRR, Nah Play, Murder, and Bad Up & Bully.

Also in Trinidad in July 2020, 26-year-old dancehall artiste Rebel Sixx was killed after he was shot several times during a home invasion.

Meanwhile, Jamaica, a country plagued with violence, in and out of the music has seen its fair share of artists being killed recently due to street violence.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered a blanket response last April to dancehall artistes who have have made the argument that music itself does not cause crime.

“In as much as you are free to reflect what is happening in the society, you also have a duty to place it in context,” he said. “That is not right, and though you have the protection of the constitution to sing about it, you also have a duty to the children who are listening to you to say 'man, that is not right',” he added.

He most recently said he will not be censoring dancehall.

“There are many people who feel that the message has been diluted, diverted, and that though there is still talent, the talent may not be directed towards the social good,” Holness said in a television interview.

“And that is a concern, what can Government do? It is a tricky issue. When Government gets involved in these things, it tends to always create more problems sometimes. And so, I do stand off a little bit and observe, and say privately to those who I can speak to say 'hey, you need to take charge of the music again',” the prime minister explained.

His statements came against the backdrop of the murder of 30-year-old dancehall artiste Kashmar, who was killed by unknown assailants in Montego Bay, and deejay Fadagad, 26, was shot and killed in Albion, St James, the same day he dropped a music video titled Jah Guide.

Even in the UK where they have some of the most advanced crime-fighting technology, the same country that YouTube Music head Lyor Cohen says is making the most interesting music, there has been street violence linked to the music.

In 2018 Top UK grime artiste SafOne survived a Birmingham shooting for the second time. He has since been sentenced to three years for admitting to waving an 'imitation firearm'.

The BBC reported that police in the UK have noticed:

“Increasing numbers of teenage boys are making drill music videos while holding weapons.”

As artistes line up to enter the music industry they look for the most compelling spectacles that will grab attention. Much like the film industry, the gun has been a source of action and interest that keeps viewers in binge. Additionally, younger artistes may see the streets as an authentic cultural zone where they get to validate insecurities even if one wrong move can mean death.

A 2015 study concluded that murder was the cause of 51.5 per cent of the deaths of American hip hop acts who were often in their teens and 20s.

Try as he may, Mayor Adams would not succeed in censoring drill music, neither would Prime Minister Holness. In fact, the music would flourish with underground systems if it is banned from the wider community.

Politicians across the world tend to see music as an attractive target to cast blame whenever crime gets out of control in their jurisdiction. Of course, the lines between street politics and the industry gets blurry, because artistes keep a close affiliation with the streets so their messages stay true to what is happening. The music itself is harmless on the face of it, but the heinous circumstances depicted in the lyrics are the result of social inequalities all across the world that did not begin with music.

If music has the ability to influence violence, it also has the potential to stimulate the economy with vibrant music cities organised through progressive leadership.

Going to war with artistes will be of no benefit to neither artiste nor government. If every business is affected by violence then it is in everyone's interest to be on the side of creating the environment, structure and investment in music. With music-friendly and musician-friendly government policies there could be direct and immediate effects on live events companies, recording studios, liquor companies, insurance, transportation planning and banking industry.

A report by Canada Music states that the essential elements of music cities are artistes and musicians; a thriving music scene; access to spaces and places; a receptive and engaged audience; and record labels and other music-related businesses.

A developed music community with high expectations and values have also been proven to attract talented young workers who put a high value on life and quality of life.

Donovan Watkis is a TV host and music journalist. His latest book Cultural Capital-Reggae Dancehall will be available on March 20.