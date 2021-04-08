Gun worries?

TOMMY Lee Sparta's attorney, Donahue Martin is again denying allegations that his client is involved in any murders or acts of violence.

“We certainly have never, ever, ever, ever been involved in any murders, any shootings or any acts of violence. We took responsibility for our actions on a particular day which is that we were in possession of the firearm and that is the extent of any comment we can make at this time,” he told the Jamaica Observer last night.

“I can confirm, questions were put to us in relation to it a very long time ago, in January, and we denied those allegations,” he continued.

Yesterday, news broke that the gun seized from Tommy Lee Sparta in December 2020 was linked to the high-profile murders of British Link-Up Crew members Owen “Roy Fowl” Clarke and Alphanso “Oney British” Harriott.

Clarke was shot and killed in February 2019 at a party in the vicinity of Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew.

Days later, in March 2019, Harriott was shot and killed by men on a motorcycle on Mountain View Avenue, after leaving an event at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), said it could not comment.

“We have no comment at this time,” a CCU representative, who did not want to be identified, told the Observer yesterday.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving a three-year sentence for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced on March 24.

On Tuesday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), through the CCU, issued a statement that after ballistics testing, the firearm seized from the dancehall artiste in December 2020 has been linked to two murders and three incidence of shootings in the Corporate Area.

On December 14, 2020, Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Specialised Operations.

The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta (given name Leroy Russell) got his break in 2012. He is known for songs including Psycho, Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, and Rich Badness.