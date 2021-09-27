Gyptian to get heritage award

GYPTIAN is among this year's recipients of the Consulate General of Jamaica's Heritage Awards in New York, slated for November 5.

According to the reggae singer — who was notified by e-mail, signed by Consul General Alsion Wilson on September 16 — he is elated at the recognition.

“I feel blessed to be given this honour for my work over the years. It is great to be recognised and I want to thank the organisers for including me this year,” Gyptian told the Jamaica Observer.

Consulate General of Jamaica's Heritage Award was established to recognise outstanding and dedicated services by individuals to the Jamaican community.

Gyptian's manager, Tameka Reynolds, said the singer's longevity is due to him remaining relevant.

“Gyptian's music has evolved as he has aged and he still remains a relevant force in reggae and dancehall today. In many ways, Gyptian is a symbol for a generation that is all about breaking down stereotypes. Music has always been big in young people's lives and Gyptian recognises the important role he plays as a role model and a beacon for Jamaicans seeking inspiration to follow their dreams,” said Reynolds, co-principal of Free People Entertainment booking agency.

The presentation will be held at the Consulate General of Jamaica — New York office located on 767 3rd Avenue.

Started in 2013 by former Consul General Herman Lamont, the award also recognises businesses that made a positive impact on the lives of individuals in Jamaica and in the diaspora.

Gyptian, whose given name is Windel Edwards, came to local prominence in the early 2000s with the hit song Serious Times, and has since then grown steadily to become one of the consistent reggae singers in recent times.

His other songs include Mama Don't Cry, Beautiful Lady, and Hold You.

Hold You, released in the summer of 2010, peaked at 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 16 on the UK Singles Chart, and 69 on the Canadian Hot 100. It was later remixed by American rap queen Nicki Minaj. The song is certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales exceeding 500,000 copies and certified platinum in the United Kingdom for more 600,000 in sales.

Other past recipients of the Consulate General of Jamaica's Heritage Awards include: Stephen Drummond, Esq, Drummond & Squillace; Dr Trevor Dixon, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home (Jah Jah Foundation); and, Andrew Morris, Sam's Caribbean Marketplace, Inc.