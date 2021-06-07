Haile Selassie High gets 'royal' upgrade

WITH a vision of improving literary skills for students attending Haile Selassie High School in Kingston, Jesse Royal and Digicel Foundation recently joined forces to fund a $1.5-million renovation of the school's reading room.

Jesse Royal, a Digicel brand ambassador, reached out to the foundation through its Build Jamaica Grant Programme to assist the school which had fallen into disrepair due to a lack of funding.

Jesse Royal was pleased with the refurbished reading room.

“As a Rasta, it's important that we do the real work – getting on the ground and doing the things that are necessary. We can't just pick the fruits and not water the roots, which are the youth,” he said. “The children need some inspiration. We deh yah fi remind them that we care about them; they're valued and important to the society. We'll do what we can to prep them to be the best citizens they can be.”

The modernised literary room boasts a vibrant red, green, and gold design that stirs the creativity and imagination of students. It includes a computer station, smartboard, and comfortable workstations.

Reiterating Digicel Foundation's mantra of helping to create a world where no one gets left behind, Miguel “Steppa” Williams, community development manager said it was a great gesture.

“It's an 'upful' vibration giving back to the historical Haile Selassie High. The school was a royal gift from 'His Imperial Majesty' to promote education in the Diaspora and now we're keeping that legacy alive by taking the building into the future for today's youth, so that no youngster gets left behind,” he said.

The Haile Selassie High School is situated near Three Miles in the Payne Land area of the Corporate Area. During his three-day April 1966 state visit to Jamaica, His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia laid the foundation stone for the building of the educational institution bearing his name.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Digicel Foundation has increased its investment in community development and education, totalling over $150 million. This includes distribution of over 1,750 tablets to aid in distance learning, data plans, and community enterprise projects.