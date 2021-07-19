Hal Anthony counts down to Festival

The Jamaica Observer 's Entertainment Desk continues its series on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

DESPITE relocating to Florida three decades ago, singer Hal Anthony is still in tune with the Jamaica Festival Song Competition. He commends the Government's efforts in bringing the contest back to its glory days.

“I like the direction that the contest is now taking with the introduction of some popular artistes. They might help bring back some of the flavour of yesteryear, not only in lyrics, but music. The contest had lost some of its excitement over the years but it's getting back on track,” Anthony told the Jamaica Observer.

The competition is dear to his heart. In fact, in July 2014 Anthony covered several “timeless ones” on a 19-song set titled Jamaica Festival Countdown 1966-1987. Produced by Willie Lindo's Heavy Beat Records, it includes his take on Bam Bam, Sweet & Dandy, Pomps and Pride (Toots and The Maytals); Land of My Birth and Cherry Oh Baby (Eric Donaldson); Born Jamaican (The Astronauts); Ba Ba Boom (The Jamaicans); and, Give Thanks And Praises (Roy Rayon).

Desmond Dekker and The Ace's Unity and Jacob Miller's All Night Till Day Light, runners-up in the 1967 and 1976 competitions, respectively, also made the cut.

“I grew up on them. These are real festival songs which are still popular today,” said Anthony who migrated to the United States in 1991. He has witnessed a number of 'Festival' finals at the National Arena in Kingston.

“I was there when Eric Donaldson won with Cherry Oh Baby... and remember how the people were reacting,” he said.

However, his fondest recollection is the 1976 final.

“When Freddie McKay win with Big Heel Boot and Bell Foot Pants, I was there as part of the crew with Fab 5. I was backstage. After being pronounced as the winner, that was the best time,” Anthony recalled. “When he went back up to sing the song, instead of saying: 'I need a big-heel boot and a bell foot pants', he sang: 'I need a big-heel pants and a bell foot boot'. He was so excited [that] he forgot the lines. The Tamlins was singing the harmony for him. He, Freddie, was so happy and glad that he won.”

McKay's song is actually titled Dance This Ya Festival. He died in 1986 of a brain haemorrhage at 39 years old.

Hal Anthony (given name Hall Lewison) hails from the Maxfield Avenue community in Kingston. He is best known for songs including Reggae Man Ah Come, Blessings, Stand Up, and Cool It.

For the second-straight year the Jamaica Festival Song Competition has several mainstream artistes including I-Octane, Lutan Fyah, and Stacious. Organisers, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, have again offered an attractive prize package to lure high-profile acts.

Last year, Buju Banton won with I Am A Jamaican and received $1,000,000. Toots Hibbert, winner of the inaugural contest in 1966, and Freddie McGregor also competed.

The final is scheduled for Thursday on Television Jamaica. The 12 finalists are: I-Octane (Land We Love), Lutan Fyah (JahMekYah), Fab 5 (Unwind), Stacious (Jamaican Spirit), and 2011 winner Everton Pessoa (Celebration – Wet Sugar); DB (Love Jamaica My Land), Tamo J (Real Talk – Jamrock), Dez-I Boyd (Rumba Box), Reggae Maxx (Sweet Jamaica), Candy Isaacs (Birthday Bash JA), Althea Hewitt (Jamaica Nice), and Father Reece (Jamaican Talawah).