Happy Hourz at House of Flamez

HAPPY Hourz Before Christmas, held at the House of Flamez, was an entertaining affair. The event, which took place on December 21 and was COVID-19 compliant, attracted a demographic comprising mostly college students.

DJ Mac and DJ Spade provided the music, which kept patrons in high spirits.

“The concept behind Happy Hourz is pretty much looking at the fact to offset the burden placed on bars. They would often turn to happy hours as a means to attract more customers during this period. The curfew limited the number of hours that we had to execute this event, so the name Hourz came about as a play on words,” said Keifa Desnoes, spokesperson for Hourz Entertainment, the team which promoted the event.

Hourz Entertainment is comprised of a group of six university students, whose aim is to branch off into various sectors of the entertainment industry.

This was the sixth staging of Happy Hourz.

“The energy at the event was unmatched. It was a great opportunity for individuals to unwind and de-stress. Its obvious that patrons are anticipating a full return to normality in the entertainment sector,” said Desnoes.

He continued, “The support was good. We have an amazing base of patrons who turn up, and the support is growing. Unfortunately, we can't have a full capacity event due to the COVID restrictions. But we hope for things to get back to normal soon so we can fully test the size of our support base.”

Patrons had fun gobbling up the musical diet comprising dancehall treats from Alkaline, Masicka, Intence, Skeng, Vybz Kartel, among several others.