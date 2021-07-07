Harry Toddler gives history lessons

HARRY Toddler, former member of the Scare Dem Crew, is celebrating three decades in music with a 10-track album titled History Lesson 1 .

“This is one for everyone who might forget my journey through music for the past 31 years. This is also for our generation of youths who need my lyrical history; they may never know without this album, History Lesson 1. And, it's all about keeping in touch with the age of technology, hence the tracks Google Me and Space Dem,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released July 2, History Lesson 1 is co-produced by Tripple T, DownSound Records and LX Studio. It is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

In addition to Google Me and Space Dem, History Lesson 1's track listing includes the title track; Bad Gyal featuring Tracey Mowatt; Don't Fall In Love featuring Beenie Man; AP; Lady; Without Control; Dem Time Soon Come; and, Daughters.

The father of five daughters says he holds the song Daughters dare to him.

“The track Daughters is very dear to me as [are] my daughters. They are my princesses and sometimes I feel a special day should be designated to daughters in Jamaica and the rest of the world,” he said.

Harry Toddler, whose given name is Patrick Ricardo Jackson, hails from the talent-rich Seaview Gardens in Kingston. He shot to prominence as a member of 1990s outfit Scare Dem Crew, which also comprised Elephant Man, Nitty Kutchie and Boom Dandimite.

A solo act, his hit songs include Dance The Angels and Bad Man Nuh Dress Like Girl.