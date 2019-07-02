Hero's tribute to D Brown

He was born in February, which is designated Reggae Month and he died on July 1, dubbed International Reggae Day. Fitting dates for singer Dennis Brown, the Crown Prince of Reggae.

A small group from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) on Monday gathered at the singer's grave at National Heroes's Circle in Kingston, to mark 20 years since he died from complications due to pneumonia.

The group --- which included JaRIA chairman Ewan Simpson, musician Evrol “Stingwray” Wray and Brown's longtime friend, road manager and confidant Trevor “Leggo Beast” Douglas --- laid a wreath at the grave site and paid tribute to the man who recorded countless hit songs including Love and Hate, Westbound Train and Revolution.

Douglas, who knew the artiste since the 1970s, called for Jamaican students to be taught about Brown.

“Dem should teach about him in di schools. We need to have books about Dennis Brown so it can be taught in the schools ... such a talented man, his efforts, his ways. Di future generations need to known about him,” said Douglas.

For Simpson, it is only fitting that on International Reggae Day, JaRIA gathered and paid respect to Brown.

“There is not usually a lot of fanfare around Dennis Brown and his works. He is not as loudly sung as he ought to be when one considers his body of work that he gave to Jamaican music in general. We have always said in conversation that Dennis Brown possessed one of the greatest voices of reggae,” said Simpson.

Artiste manager and events producer Ryan Bailey, who was also part of the JaRIA party, is unfazed about lack of recognition for Brown.

“Dennis Brown for me is the voice that epitomises reggae and reggae vocal styling. He had this ability to tell a story with his voice, and when you saw him live on stage he had that same ability to transmit that energy to his audience. I am not so caught up in him not getting the commercial success or people celebrating him. One thing that I know is that when you do good work, good work will live on. He has created an indelible legacy and the generations that are coming we see them taking from those who have gone before, sampling and covering those material and I'm sure that Dennis Brown will have his moment.” he said.

Hornsman Evrol Wray, who toured with Brown for 10 years, described him as the most humble man he ever met.

“He never made you feel unwelcomed or unknown. Even if he doesn't remember you, he would always have a conversation with you and you would never know that he didn't remember you,” said Wray. “He was the warmest human being ever... the real people's artiste. The fact that we are at National Heroes' Circle shows how much he was loved when you saw that the people petitioned the government to ensure that he was buried here.”