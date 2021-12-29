Hewitt does Christmas special

CHRISTMAS and Boxing Day were special for singer Althea Hewitt. Her pre-recorded Yuletide event, Althea Hewitt's Merry Christmas Special , was rebroadcast on FLOW 100 .

“It was fantastic. We had a bit of trials but it turned out excellent in the end. I like the fact that all the performers gave it their all,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The show featured performances from Boris Gardiner, Nickiesha Barnes, Dr Kathy Brown, Andrew “C'Nova” Cassanova, Dawn Martin, and Hewitt, the show's conceptualiser.

In addition to the performers, she had high praises for the backing band D'Kru.

“The backing band comprising Junior “Bird” Bailey (drums), Andrew Edwards (bass), Earl Fitzsimmons, Dr Kathy Brown (keyboards), and Denver Downer (guitar) demonstrated a high level of professionalism, which enhanced the overall execution,” said Hewitt.

Dr Brown opened the show with delightful piano selections of Carol of the Bells and Glory Hallelujah. This set the tone for the remainder of the evening.

Hewitt kept the vibe going performing You Are The Only One and Home for the Christmas. She said she held the latter close to her heart.

“I told myself I was going to give my all and that was what I did. Viewers really loved my Christmas song Home for the Christmas which was released this month and produced by Penny Tucker Productions. It is a song I did for lonely people specifically those who are home alone for the Christmas period and don't have anybody in their lives. I wrote this song in mind that there are individuals out there who would want somebody home with them even if it's a friend or a family member,” said Hewitt, who was one of 12 finalists in this year's Festival Song Competition in July.

C'Nova was definitely in the Christmas mood when he did a rendition of Home T's Mek The Christmas Catch You In A Good Mood and Jingle Bell Rock. Dawn Martin did justice to Yuletide staple Oh Holy Night and The Prayer.

Digicel Rising Stars alumna Barnes made her presence felt with Silent Night and Rock of Ages.

Bass guitarist/singer Boris Gardiner soothed the audience's ears with his smash hit I Want To Wake Up With You, which went number one for three weeks on the UK Singles Chart. It was the third best-selling single of 1986 in the UK and reached number one in Australia. It was number three in South Africa, spending 18 weeks on the charts.

Gardiner closed his set with the apt Meaning of Christmas.

Hewitt said she lifted her hat to Barnes and C'Nova.

“Nickiesha Barnes literally went out there and slapped dunked. Everyone loved her performance and adored her. I felt so good to have her part of the production. C'Nova when he sang Jingle Bells brought back warm memories growing up as a child and enjoying the Christmas spirit. He reminded me of when my dad was alive and he played that song every Christmas,” she said.

“A lot of people reacted differently when they saw the show. Majority wanted to know more about the performers and wanted them to perform again. So I believe the show was very impactful and people will definitely be taking a closer look at these artistes in the future and may even book them to perform on other upcoming shows. Hopefully, when COVID goes away,” she said.

Althea Hewitt's Merry Christmas Special premiered on her YouTube page on November 27.