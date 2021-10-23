High hopes for Mental Freedom rhythm

The MENTAL Freedom rhythm is the latest project from independent label New York Entertainment Movement Inc.

“This rhythm is very dear to my heart because of the age we live in with COVID-19, where mental freedom, freedom of speech, thought, and movement are so essential,” label president, Wayne Gordon said.

“Like Marcus Garvey said, 'We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.' All the songs on this project tackle themes about religion, black empowerment, and inspiration for the poor. This project is like soul food for black people,” he continued.

The project, released on October 7, features acts such as Singer Heights (Believe), Guidance (Set Your Mind Free), Utan Green and Sophia Squire (Give Jah the Praise), and newcomer Balance (Nuh Man).

Gordon said that he plans to shoot videos for all the tracks on the project to aid in the promotion.

The project is now available on all streaming platforms.

The US-based New York Entertainment Movement Inc was formed in 2003 by president, Wayne A Gordon and his wife, Lorna Channer-Gordon. Over the years the entity has carved out a stellar reputation in the music business and has successfully staged various events both in New York and Jamaica.

The label's previous projects include the Hypa Flex rhythm, the Controversy rhythm, and the Changes rhythm.