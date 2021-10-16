Highyaziya is ready to shine

Reggae singer Highyaziya is in an upbeat mood as he works towards achieving his big break in the music business.

“I feel happy about the growth of my career; from as early as I can remember, I wanted to be a singer. I guess you could say I was born to sing because I've been singing since I was a little boy. I'm not doing music to achieve fortune and fame. My mission is much bigger than that. I want to heal the world with my music,” Highyaziya said.

The St Catherine-born artiste is currently promoting a single titled Who Send Dem on the Mushone label.

“I'm getting great feedback about this single; a lot of people have told me that they think it will be a hit. It's also getting strong support from DJs in the Caribbean, the US and Europe,” he said.

Who Send Dem is available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.

Highyaziya is looking forward to his appearance at an upcoming event dubbed Hip Hop Meets Reggae.

The event, which is a part of the Stop The Crime and Violence Tour Party, is scheduled to take place at 180 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, New York, on the November 27.

Highyaziya (given name Orlando Bryan) launched his recording career in 2007 with a single titled Nah Sell Out on the Green Peas label.