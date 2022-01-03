His father's son

GIVEN his father's expansive credits as a musician, it seemed only natural that Nnamdi Robinson would follow his path and become a player of instruments. Unlike Nambo, who is synonymous with the trombone, he plays the guitar.

A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual And Performing Arts, Robinson has been a professional musician for the past 15 years. He has been gradually building his credits, playing on Chronixx' Chronology album and Popcaan's song Relevant.

“Being in studio has now become a part of my daily life. I have been doing projects for myself and with some established artistes,” said Robinson, who enjoys playing on stage as much as he does recording.

“I think it's balanced. Being on stage is a freedom of expression in an exciting way and also never knowing what to expect 'cause every live performance is different. On the other hand, being in studio is like witnessing the divine act of creation, because making music is literally having nothing and develop that nothingness into something,” he added.

Robinson, who is in his early 30s, initially wanted to be a drummer but had a change of heart when he believed, “I could better express myself through something more melodic.”

After private lessons with guitarist Maurice Gordon, he was encouraged to enroll at 'Edna' where he pursued a bachelor's degree in performance.

Despite his years of formal training, Robinson's greatest mentor was his father who died in 2017. Robinson senior played on numerous hit songs by acts such as Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, The Tamlins, and Lauryn Hill, and played in ensemble bands including the Taxi Gang and 809.

“My father was my first music teacher. As a matter a fact, he was my first guitar teacher, I remember one day I wanted to learn Bob Marley's Burning And Looting; he sat a whole day with me and he played each note for the chords, the bass line and the melody on his trombone for me to learn on the guitar. He was/is everything I aspire to be and my motivation to become better,” said Robinson.

A spiritual man, Nambo Robinson was a practising Muslim who was always willing to share his knowledge to young musicians including his son. Nnamdi said the lessons his father imparted remain impactful.

“There are so many but one I think [that] has become a part of me is a phrase, 'Observe, listen then act'. I now apply that to almost every aspect of my life,” he said