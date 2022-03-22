Hitmaker reveals Naked Truth

EMERGING deejay Hitmaker is pleased with the upward trajectory his song Naked Truth.

“I do real music and leave it all on the track so the listeners can decide its place, not just on the charts but also in their hearts. From an artiste's standpoint, my hope is for the track to go straight to the top and be a hit,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on February 7, Naked Truth is co-produced on the Hitmaker Muzik and Hemton Music labels. The song has an accompanying video, directed by HitGanG Films.

“This video is a true reflection of the real situation, to some extent, and I felt challenged as an artiste to convey that through my craft,” said the deejay whose given name is Kedon Whyte.

His past releases include 9 Months, Body Calling, and Dah Look Deh.

“As an artiste I try to be different and use words in the most creative way I can, so my songs typically tell the raw truth,” the Donald Quarrie High School alumnus said.

There is much more in the pipeline for Hitmaker, as he has several productions lined up for the year.

“I have so many singles, rhythms and music videos on the way, as well as a collaboration that is coming soon. I even have my debut EP that I'm working on so look out for that,” he said.

