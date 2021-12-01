Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl is dead

Veteran Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl died on Monday at the age of 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, made the announcement of her death in a verified Facebook post.

The cause of her death was not disclosed.

“I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced,” Lamas said. “Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips,” Lamas noted in the post.

He added, “Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest… Love you mom forever.”

Lamas is best known to Jamaican audiences for his role as Lance Gioberti on the 1980's soap Falcon Crest, the grandson of Jane Wyman's character Angella Channing. The soap was popular in Jamaica during its run on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation Television ( JBC-TV).

Arlene Dahl was also a favourite among movie fans. Locally, her films were shown on JBC-TV. In the 1980's JBC-TV's popular Thursday Afternoon at the Movies (TAM), which was hosted by veteran actress and broadcaster Leonie Forbes, aired several of Dahl's films. Among them were 1953's Jamaica Run co-starring Ray Milliand and 1952's Caribbean Gold with actor John Payne. Both films were shot on location in Jamaica.

Dahl was famous in Technicolor movies of the 1950s including Journey to the Center of the Earth and Three Little Words.

Dahl was married six times. One of her ex-husbands was actor Fernando Lamas, father of Lorenzo.

When her movie career ended, Dahl remained prominent in television, including a three-year stint in the soap opera One Life to Live in the mid-1980s. She also made frequent appearances on The Love Boat in the 1980s, and guest-starred on her son Lorenzo's series Renegade and Air America in the late 1990s.

Of Norwegian descent, Dahl was born in 1925 in Minneapolis, where her father was a Ford dealer. She was signed by Warner Bros, making her first credited appearance in the 1947 musical My Wild Irish Rose.