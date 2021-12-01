Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl is dead

Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl is deadWednesday, December 01, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Veteran Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl died on Monday at the age of 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, made the announcement of her death in a verified Facebook post.
The cause of her death was not disclosed.
“I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced,” Lamas said. “Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips,” Lamas noted in the post.
He added, “Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest… Love you mom forever.”
Lamas is best known to Jamaican audiences for his role as Lance Gioberti on the 1980's soap Falcon Crest, the grandson of Jane Wyman's character Angella Channing. The soap was popular in Jamaica during its run on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation Television ( JBC-TV).
Arlene Dahl was also a favourite among movie fans. Locally, her films were shown on JBC-TV. In the 1980's JBC-TV's popular Thursday Afternoon at the Movies (TAM), which was hosted by veteran actress and broadcaster Leonie Forbes, aired several of Dahl's films. Among them were 1953's Jamaica Run co-starring Ray Milliand and 1952's Caribbean Gold with actor John Payne. Both films were shot on location in Jamaica.
Dahl was famous in Technicolor movies of the 1950s including Journey to the Center of the Earth and Three Little Words.
Dahl was married six times. One of her ex-husbands was actor Fernando Lamas, father of Lorenzo.
When her movie career ended, Dahl remained prominent in television, including a three-year stint in the soap opera One Life to Live in the mid-1980s. She also made frequent appearances on The Love Boat in the 1980s, and guest-starred on her son Lorenzo's series Renegade and Air America in the late 1990s.
Of Norwegian descent, Dahl was born in 1925 in Minneapolis, where her father was a Ford dealer. She was signed by Warner Bros, making her first credited appearance in the 1947 musical My Wild Irish Rose.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy