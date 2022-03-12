Honezty aims to make impression

Belizean dancehall artiste Honezty, whose music is a combination of dancehall and hip hop, is hoping to make an impression locally.

“No matter where in the world you're from, if you're a reggae or dancehall artiste it's very important to gain acceptance in Jamaica because it's the music mecca of the Caribbean. Once you've received the seal of approval from the Jamaican audience, you're ready for the world,” said Honezty.

The singjay, who resides in the US, says he would also like to collaborate with Jamaican artistes.

“I'd love to record with some of the artistes in Jamaica whose music I am a fan of, especially Dexta Daps and Shenseea,” he said.

Honezty's latest recordings include Calling and Bag A Fake Friends.

“I've been pushing these two songs in Jamaica less than a month now and the feedback I'm getting is awesome,” he said.

Honezty is currently working on an album that he plans to release before the end of the month.

“I'm very excited about this project, it's a melting pot of different genres and sounds. It's an awesome album with lots of beautiful songs and positive energy. I'm confident that the songs on this album will resonate with music lovers all over the world.”