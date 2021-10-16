Hook Slaya finds the 'Riddim'

PRODUCER/artiste BL Tha Hook Slaya has high hopes for his 13-song album, Riddim Club Masters , slated for release January 25, 2022.

“The line-up of artistes is one which everyone should be familiar with, from Beenie Man in the '90s to the younger generation of artistes like Tommy Lee Sparta,” he said. “The selection of the artistes was already on the drawing board even before the riddim was introduced. I know these artistes like the back of my hand. I followed a lot of their music while growing up.”

Riddim Club Masters will be released on Vydia Hook Records imprint.

BL Tha Hook Slaya's optimism is based on the reception of the project's first single, My Time Now by Capleton, released September 24, 2021. The Vydia Hook Records-produced song went number one on the Apple Reggae Music chart playlist.

Riddim Club Masters's tracklisting includes: Come Back Again by Spice and BL Tha Hook Slaya; Mountain Peak by Sizzla and Capleton; Dior Kicks (Tommy Lee Sparta); Blame On Me (Beenie Man and BL Tha Hook Slaya); and For Dem (Elephant Man and the producer).

Also featured on the set are: Gyptian; Charly Blacks; Jahvillani; Bay-C, formerly of TOK; Red Rat; and Anthony B.

“Reggae and dancehall music are the best music in the world. I am inspired by it,” he said.

BL Tha Hook Slaya (given name Bryan LaMontagne) hails from Boston, Massachusetts. In 2004, he released his first song Falling in Love by Luny Tunes and Mas Flow camp on his Mountain Entertainment Group, LLC. In 2007, he produced Armand Van Helden's Touched Your Toes, a Billboard hit featuring BL Tha Hook Slaya and American rapper Fat Joe. That same year, he relocated to Jamaica.

He lists what separates him from the pack.

“Identifying the artiste one is looking for, figure out the range the artiste feels more comfortable with, no matter how you like or dislike the artiste; and putting 150 per cent of energy in the product,” he added.