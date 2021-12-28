Hope Fellowship delivers in style

HOPE Fellowship Ensemble struck the right notes at its highly anticipated Annual Christmas Cantata held at its church base on Molynes Road in Kingston, two Sundays ago.

The hybrid event, under the theme 'Behold the Christmas Story', was in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and had church members as well as perennial guests in attendance.

The nine-member ensemble as well as guest soloist Sabree were under the direction of Dianne Ashton-Smith.

The one-hour celebration of the birth of Christ, segmented to reflect joy, love, peace and hope (that believers will see the risen Christ), took congregants and viewers on a musical odyssey that contemplated the importance of the Christmas story and the call as Christians to live this experience every day.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us all with countless and previously unimaginable challenges. We have lost loved ones, seen our front-line workers placed under immeasurable pressure and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear. This cantata is a recognition of that, with the reminder of just how powerful human connection is to us all and just how much Emmanuel – God with us can provide comfort in tough times,” said Ashton-Smith, choir director and producer of the cantata.

The Hope Fellowship Ensemble comprised: sopranos – Natoye Brown, Eva-May Duval, Shauna-Kaye James and Joan Lewis; altos– Totlyn Brown-Robb and Faith McCook; tenors – Gyasi Robb and Steve Guthrie, Jr.

'Behold the Christmas Story' took the form of contemporary songs, traditional carols and African-inspired hymns of praise, interwoven with moments of eavesdropping on a conversation among three 'wise' Jamaican men discussing – in the vernacular – the meaning of Christmas over a game of dominoes. The 'wise men' were church members Leighton James, Andrew Patterson, and Ishmael Pryce.

“Why did God choose the shepherds [to tell the story of Jesus' birth]? Him never choose important religious people…people with money…men with degree. But God told the lowly shepherds. Imagine how unworthy they must have felt, but honoured,” said one domino player.

In response, the other said: “It is not enough to learn about the Christmas story and chat bout how remarkable it is once a year. We need to live it every day.”

The repertoire included such songs as Joy to the World; Unto Us; Glory to God; King Jesus Is His Name; Blessed Be His Name – featuring guest soloist Sabree; Nkosi Jesu – an uptempo African rendition, also featuring Sabree; Imela, another African-inspired hymn and the grand finale, We Shall Behold Him, with classically trained soprano soloist on lead, Shauna-Kay James, a member of the choir.

Pastor Sam McCook, in calling for a standing ovation, said those who were in the church had a front row seat to a concert that exceeded all expectations.

“The selected songs transported those in the audience and those who joined on social media on Jesus' life journey, not just because of the musicality, but the lyrics which are appropriate for this time of uncertainties,” he said.

In expressing the sentiments of a number of persons who uploaded comments on social media, one viewer posted on YouTube: “What anointing on the voices of that choir! The presence of the Almighty Yahweh filled my room.”