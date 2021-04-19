Horro General calls Time out

Horro General calls Time outMonday, April 19, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
With crime statistics going through the roof and many Jamaicans overwhelmed by fear, deejay Horro General believes the dancehall community can help ease the country's woes by producing positive music.
He is playing his part with the song Time, which was released on March 13 by Syn Citi Entertainment.
“The music can clean up itself, it jus' need balance and more structure. With less negativity and more positivity we can work together to get our nation to unite, focus and stop trying to segregate and be harmful to each other,” said Horro General.
Time is released during a trying period for dancehall music. Deejays Laden and Tommy Lee Sparta have been imprisoned for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Their incarceration have further tarnished the genre's image. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has implored the country's artistes to be more responsible in their personal conduct.
Horro General, who is from Portmore, says Time reflects the future he wants for Jamaica.
“We want to uplift the females and the youths of tomorrow and show them that positivity is the way of life.”
