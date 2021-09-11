Hot Vybes gives advice

Up-and-coming deejay Hot Vybes is imploring young Jamaicans to hold on to their dreams despite the odds and try making something of themselves.

“I think too many Jamaicans are using COVID as an excuse for their laziness. I had a dream to do music so I was prepared to make sacrifices. I was 13 years old when I started to save from my lunch money and while so many of my friends were not spending wisely, I was saving for studio time. I didn't wait either on my parents or relatives to give me anything to promote my music; I purchased empty CD blanks and learnt to design the cover. This was [from] being around a friend who works at an Internet cafe,” he said.

“I believe, despite COVID-19, a lot of us should try to get into using the computer and create money just by staying home. With Christmas in a couple of months one could try designing Christmas cards for the local market,” he continued.

Prime Minister Holness has been urging companies to allow workers, where possible, to work from home. This is to help in containing the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed the lives of some 1,685 persons since March 2020 when the first positive case was recorded. The island count is some 74,007 cases.

“Come on Jamaicans, we can adjust ourselves if we have confidence.remember the saying, 'the darker the darkness, the brightest the star,'” said Hot Vybes.

The deejay is working on some dancehall songs which mirror the realities of life in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, two of his songs, Punchenella and Amazing, are earmarked for some major promotion. They were released on the Youngster Entertainment label five years ago.

“ Punchenella is about a country girl caught up with some undesirable relationship because she is naive [about] what these men want from her. An overseas promoter promises to turn up the promotion for Christmas,” said Hot Vybes.

Born in Free Hill, St Ann, Hot Vybes (given name is Shane Taylor ) relocated to Sligoville in St Catherine at age nine. He later attended Spanish Town Comprehensive High.

He recorded his first song, Money Pree, on the Kalkon Muzix label 2014.