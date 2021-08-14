Howard, big on 'Klarity'

EMERGING record producer Ricardo Howard wants to change the negative stigma surrounding his community of Central Village in Spanish Town.

“Every community in Jamaica has its good and bad. Central Village has its bad times but we have enough hard-working people to make a difference. As a young record producer I have met some talented youths who have the determination to make it big in Jamaica. But, everything doesn't happen overnight,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Howard is principal of Klarity Recording studio in Central Village, Spanish Town.

Howard is touting emerging act Marcellus from his community.

“He has the right attitude to his music, a commanding voice and has good stage presence so I expect him to do quite well in the music,” he told the Observer.

Another challenge the producer is facing is COVID-19, which has crippled the entertainment industry as it has hindered the promotional aspect of his projects.

“We have been using social media, like everyone else, and the artistes would have had the opportunity to showcase their talent with live audience[s],” he said.

Howard is currently working on a six-track project on his Red Diet rhythm. It is slated to be released in September 2021.

Klarity started out as a sound system in 2008. The first rhythm project came out in mid-2015 titled Dancehall Master on the Klarity Muzic Production label. In 2017 the label produced the Lonely Life rhythm.

“Our name signifies quality, and it is passed on to our listeners,” Howard added.