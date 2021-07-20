Hugh English rules the streets

Hugh English rules the streetsTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
SINGER Hugh English believes he has struck gold once again with his latest song Youth Inna Streets.
“I would like it to open up the door for me the real, real way. It is already open because I've gotten number one in America already in Washington DC. They [listeners] love it like cook food in Miami, Florida. They have made me proud. I want to take on the world with hit songs, great songs. I can do it, believe me,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Produced by California-based Big Feet Records, Youth Inna Streets was released on July 15.
In 2016, English's cover of The Beatles' Hey Jude was number one in Washington, DC, and number six in the top 10 on Clinton Lindsay's chart in South Florida.
Hailing from Trench Town in Kingston, English (given name Donovon English) got his musical break in 2009. His other releases include Sufferation, Gun In The Hands Of Fools, Nah Show Nuh Love, and Loving Feeling.
Despite knowing Josh Harris, founder and producer at Big Feet Records, for more than five years, this was their first time working together. English says it was a memorable experience.
“Uncle Josh is a great person to work with. The reason is because he is filled with love. A lover of people is someone good to work with; I have to give thanks. I'm feeling much [more] confident with Big Feet behind my music now. It's a great feeling. I love this,” he said.
English is also elated to have long-time friend Fitzroy “Rocky” Francis, producer of Mightyful 13 Records, guiding his career along with local team Errol Smith Jr as his engineer/producer and Dimitri “Boy Boy” Murray as his PR manager.
He is looking forward to working with Big Feet Records again.
“[I expect] great things to happen in the future as long as I have...Big Feet beside me,” English added.
