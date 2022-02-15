Humility shares Vision

Singer Humility says his participation in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival Song Competition on two occasion, is among his career highlights.

“The Festival Song Competition has been a major part of my journey, because it helped to expose me to the world as an artiste. I was a top-10 finalist in 2012 with the song This a Mi Island and again in 2019 with Battlefield,” Humility explained.

Humility also participated in the Magnum Kings and Queens of the Dancehall and Digicel Rising Star competitions.

“Both Rising Star and Magnum helped to motivate me by giving me the courage and the drive to show people that I was born to do music,” he said.

Humility has been doing music professionally for the past 15 years. It's a passion he developed from an early age.

“Music has always been a big part of me from I was a child, but professionally I have been doing it for fifteen years now. Musically, I have a unique voice, so whenever anyone hears a song by me, they will know that it's me,” said Humility.

Humility's latest single Vision was released last month. It is featured on the More Blessings rhythm by Montego Bay-based Vijan Entertainment.

Born Nesta Chung, Humility is from the parish of Trelawny.

To date, Humility has worked with producers including Drevaun Records and African Tradition Recordings. He is managed by Vijan Entertainment.